It’s A Nah For Me On That ‘IT’ Trailer

A teaser trailer for IT dropped yesterday, and I’m not sure why it’s capitalized because it sound like a story about some dudes fixing your Internet. The new Pennywise is the dude from Hemlock Grove, so none of this seems particularly scary or whatever. Why they make his head so big? It also has the kid, Finn Wolfhard, from Stranger Things in it. “Finn Wolfard” is a badass name. The kid doesn’t seem to be. But clowns in the sewer or whatever? Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg. I like sleeping at night. Be gone.