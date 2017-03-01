The Last ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Trailer Is Badass, Has Kurt Russell
The 42 trailers and movie Suicide Squad tried to make finally dropped last night. And it’s the last Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer. All the characters are back doing the things their characters did in the last trailers and last movie, but we finally get to see Kurt Russell as Star Lord’s dad. Remember that Star Lord’s dad is an alien who is super into hitting, then subsequently quitting, white lady Earth pussy. Same.