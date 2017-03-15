Gal Gadot Is 9 Months Pregnant

#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I’m distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.

Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT