Gal Gadot Is 9 Months Pregnant
#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I’m distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.
Shout out to Gal Gadot‘s husband for not trying to keep her pregnant constantly. Not sure I would be able to do the same. He probably took this picture instead. Which is really sweet with a sweet message. I’m struggling to find something negative to say here. Unless “lovepup” is somehow problematic. Gonna go check Tumblr to find out.