Emma Watson Wants To Tell You How She Grooms Her Pubic Hair

Emma Watson

 

Feminism really likes to talk about period blood lately, but hey, do what you gotta do. Anything I can do, you can do bleeding. I get it. But I’ll be doing it without bleeding, and from a hiring standpoint, that may make me sound more viable. Speaking of feminism, it kinda hated Emma Watson for like a week, but that seems to be over now. Now she wants to talk about how she grooms her pubic hair.

I have a bath every single day of my life. And if I can have two or three—amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I’ll take phone conversations in the bath, anything.

A bath every single day? This is totally white feminism privilege. Or she just likes to take baths, either or. I don’t know.

It’s funny—I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect. But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine. There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out. I’ve been bleaching my top lip since I was nine. I don’t do it very often, but I do it! There’s that, and I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.

Im glad Emma Watson feels comfortable in telling us all this, but now I know Emma Watson has pubic hair. This is a sad day for me and I ask that you respect my privacy during this difficult time.

 

