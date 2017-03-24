Emma Thompson was a guest on some talk show called Skavlan, and said Donald Trump asked her out while she was shooting the 1998 film Primary Colors in NYC. Her divorce from Kenneth Branagh was finalized the day before. Shooters shoot. Shoot your shot, Donald.

“I was in my trailer, and it was on the Universal lot. And I had just been divorced (from actor-producer Kenneth Branagh), and my decree absolute had just come through like the day before,” Thompson explained. “Anyway, so the phone rings in my trailer, which it’s never done before. I look at it, and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered in my trailer. …Anyway, so, I lift up the phone: ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? What? Can I help you?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I just, you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.'” Thompson says she then asked, “Why are you offering me somewhere to stay in my trailer?” According to her account, Trump answered: “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime?” “I didn’t know what to do with myself,” she said to host Fredrik Skavlan. “I was on my own, and I just said, ‘OK, well, um, I’ll get back to you. Thank you so much for the offer.'”

I’d be okay in a world where Emma Thompson was the First Lady, but she fucked that up. I’d also be happy with Casey Anthony as First Lady where she could use her talents for good.

