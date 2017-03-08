Ed Sheeran Says He’s Banged Most Of Taylor Swift’s Friends

I always thought Ed Sheeran defends Taylor Swift at every opportunity because he’s hoping that will make her let him sniff it at least once. I was wrong. Ed Sheeran defends Taylor Swift at every opportunity because she supplied him with a never-ending stream of pussy.

His next tour was considerably bigger: a 66-date run opening for Swift…..Offstage, this was his most romantically prolific period. He says he hooked up with some of Swift’s famous friends. “Taylor’s world is celebrity,” says Sheeran. “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the fuck did that happen?’ ”

I used to live in the same duplex as three chicks in a sorority, and I can attest to the power of your sorority chick neighbors saying you’re cool to their sorority sisters then their sorority sisters wanting bang you. It was a glorious time. I can’t really speak on Ed Sheeran’s time. He looks like Emo Baggins, so Taylor Swift’s power of suggestion must border on the supernatural.