Demi Lovato Doesn’t Care If You See Her Leaked Pics, So That’s Cool

Demi Lovato

 

Demi Lovato was included in the latest round of nude leaks of basics. This is her story. *Law & Order music is hummed*

 

 

I haven’t really read about people freaking out in the streets about whatever pics she’s talking about, but she did direct us to her Vanity Fair shoot where she was naked in a tub. A sitting naked on a tub. And lying naked on a bed. If I remember my traffic correctly, nobody really freaked about that either. It was more of a “scroll past Demi Lovato naked in a tub” thing. I guess the point of this post is to ask you to click on the link in this paragraph. It would really mean a lot to Demi and I.

 

