Demi Lovato was included in the latest round of nude leaks of basics. This is her story. *Law & Order music is hummed*

I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

I haven’t really read about people freaking out in the streets about whatever pics she’s talking about, but she did direct us to her Vanity Fair shoot where she was naked in a tub. A sitting naked on a tub. And lying naked on a bed. If I remember my traffic correctly, nobody really freaked about that either. It was more of a “scroll past Demi Lovato naked in a tub” thing. I guess the point of this post is to ask you to click on the link in this paragraph. It would really mean a lot to Demi and I.