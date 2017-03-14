Dave Franco And Alison Brie Got Married

Dave Franco seems like the less douchey Franco and Alison Brie might the most adorable person on earth that you’d also like to bang. They’re married now.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have officially tied the knot. Reps for the actors confirm exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple is now married. Franco, 31, and Brie, 34, — who met at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans — announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating.

I legit thought they were already married. I think when a Hollywood couple is together longer than six months you just assume. Hopefully it works out. Let’s show Dave what he’s won.