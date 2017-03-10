Chalize Theron Is An Action Star Now In ‘Atomic Blonde’

There’s this cool trend now when white actors get old they become action stars, but the trailer for the new Charlize Theron movie, Atomic Blonde, seems like it won’t be like Taken 3 where they needed 42 smash cuts to make us believe Liam Neeson could jump a fence. But what it does have is the new thing where you use a somber cover song that’s meant to be ironic and another completely on the nose song. Charlize Theron is a killer queen, get it?! If not, here’s Queen’s Killer Queen to make sure you know Charlize Theron is a queen in the figurative sense and also kills people. I know it’s subtle, so you gotta look for it. (Side note: I hate everything today. My apologies).