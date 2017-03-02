Brad Pitt banged Angelina Jolie in her prime, but he’s also a dude, and we like texting old exes if we get dumped. We’ll text them even if they’re married or living in witness protection. We don’t give a shit. Jennifer Aniston is that ex.

Brad Pitt is reconnecting with his past. Amid the 53-year-old’s bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, he has “been texting” with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, a source close to the Mother’s Day star reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Pitt, who didn’t have Aniston’s cellphone number (they divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage), tracked it down through “a tangled web” of contacts so he could send well wishes for her 48th birthday February 11, explains the insider. “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

Say what you want about Jennifer Aniston now, but it took her a long ass time to get over this shit. On the bright side, it made people want see her movies just so they could feel like they were telling Brad Pitt they were supporting her. They also saw Pitt’s movies too, obviously. You gotta hear both sides. And his movies were better. But then we have this.

And for his part, the Leftovers star, 45, wasn’t rattled by his wife’s phone time with her ex. “Justin is OK with them being friends,” notes the insider. Besides, the source adds, he knows “Jen just wants to be nice.”

I’m sure Justin Theroux is ok with them being friends, but I’m also sure he’s wondering why she’d want to be. And why does she want to be nice? Does Brad have a solid cocaine connect?