Ben Affleck Just Got Out Of Rehab

Ben Affleck

 

Ben Affleck went on Facebook last night to let everybody know he recently went to rehab for alcohol addiction. Here’s the post.

 

I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. …

Posted by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

 

Well. This explains a lot of things. Mostly this, this, and this. But mostly importantly, this.  It doesn’t explain why I can’t think of anything negative to say two posts in a row. I guess I can say something about Rachel Maddow last night. What was all that about? Hillary Clinton didn’t take an L that hard.

 

