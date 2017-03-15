Ben Affleck Just Got Out Of Rehab

Ben Affleck went on Facebook last night to let everybody know he recently went to rehab for alcohol addiction. Here’s the post.

I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. … Posted by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Well. This explains a lot of things. Mostly this, this, and this. But mostly importantly, this. It doesn’t explain why I can’t think of anything negative to say two posts in a row. I guess I can say something about Rachel Maddow last night. What was all that about? Hillary Clinton didn’t take an L that hard.