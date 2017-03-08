Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Called Off Their Divorce

Who says you can’t bang the nanny then come home again? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner called off their divorce to “work things out”. Shout out to blind love and cultural conditioning!

Though the actors, both 44 — who announced their separation back in June 2015 — aren’t back together, they have decided to keep working on their marriage after going through a recent rough patch that nearly led to a permanent split. “Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” But a source close to the couple says it was a decision they both made: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

I don’t know if she feels sorry for him after Batman v Superman and Live By Night or what. Her Capital One commercials are better than those. Anyway, I hope it works out. But Garner really missed to an opportunity to prank him during this whole A Day Without A Woman thing.