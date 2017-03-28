Bella Thorne And Kendall Jenner Are Marilyn Monroe Now For Some Reason
Because basics love Marilyn Monroe, Bella Thorne and Kendall Jenner both posed at Marilyn Monroe. They didn’t pose together to make one Marilyn Monroe with like 40 pounds left over, they posed separately.
Bella Thorne is an actor and looks like she could overdose on drugs any day now, so I get it, but I’m not sure why Kendall is doing this. She looks like Marilyn Monroe after several rounds of chemotherapy. Kylie and a blonde wig weren’t available?