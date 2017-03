Adriana Lima Is Single

In what will become the biggest L in the New England Patriots offseason, Adriana Lima and New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman have split.

While the pair tried to keep their relationship private and never walked a red carpet together, we’re told this romance started last summer but ended before Oscars weekend. According to a source, the reason for the split has to do with conflicting schedules. Back in February, Adriana supported her man in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl.

“Conflicting schedules” sounds a lot like “he has a lot of time off now and it always up my shit”, but who knows. Edelman really should have let Belichick negotiated this, but maybe not. Belichick¬†will probably cut him for bringing this type of failure to the organization.