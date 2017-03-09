Adriana Lima Is Single

In what will become the biggest L in the New England Patriots offseason, Adriana Lima and New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman have split.

While the pair tried to keep their relationship private and never walked a red carpet together, we’re told this romance started last summer but ended before Oscars weekend. According to a source, the reason for the split has to do with conflicting schedules. Back in February, Adriana supported her man in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl.

“Conflicting schedules” sounds a lot like “he has a lot of time off now and it always up my shit”, but who knows. Edelman really should have let Belichick negotiated this, but maybe not. Belichick will probably cut him for bringing this type of failure to the organization.