Wonder Woman Did Empire

Yesterday, Matt Reeves finally committed to direct The Batman and Nightwing movie was also announced, taking the WB/DCEU potential new film count to 17. SEVENTEEN. If the first three were any indication, WB is gonna continue to throw shit against the wall in hopes it makes enough money to clean up the shit they have to clean up from the last wall. The fourth, Wonder Woman, drops June 2, and depending on who you ask, it’s great or an unmitigated disaster. Kinda like our new President. Anyway, WB has to spend a lot of money on advertising, so Wonder Woman got the cover of Empire Magazine. She looks like she’s about to fight Rotten Tomatoes.