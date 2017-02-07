Melissa McCarthy Has Donald Trump Shook

There’s no way Donald Trump doesn’t have a small dick, because his obsession with SNL would be funny if it wasn’t depressing. You can count on a tweet storm after every episode, but weirdly, it didn’t happen this week. Why? Trump is upset Sean Spicer was portrayed by Melissa McCarthy – a woman. Good times.

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” added a top Trump donor.

To recap: Sean Spicer might get fired, not because he sucks at job, but because the President of The United states is upset his Press Secretary got roasted by a woman on a weekly comedy show. Maybe he should build a wall around his emotions.

