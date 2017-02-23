Rihanna is going to Harvard to accept an award. This seems peak 2017.

Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year, and will come to campus to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony next Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Why tho?

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director. She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

I mean, I hope would get an award if I did all that, so goof for Rihanna. She’s hot as hell and gives money to treat breast cancer and educating young girls. I know what you’re saying, Rihanna doesn’t deserve this. You’re probably right. I look at the list of nominees and it was between her and the time you tweeted #NoDAPL during brunch. You were so close! Maybe next year, man.

