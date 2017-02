Floaties on floaties BTS w/ @partylikejzl shoot A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Hey, it’s President’s Day, so we’re doing a special Weekend Dump you can look at instead of watch Trump’s parade float be carried by immigrants or watch him declare martial law because of a terrorist attack that happened in Narnia or whatever he has planned for today.