Good Lawd, Penelope Cruz & Links

Penelope Cruz

 

Puppies predicting the Super Bowl on The Tonight Show   [  Dlisted  ]

Elizabeth Ratajkowski‘s struggle is real  [  The Superficial   ]

Kendal Jenner‘s nipples for Love Magazine  (NSFW )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

I was unaware Vanessa Hudgens had all this  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Demi Rose. That is all.  [  Crave Girls  ]

That’s not how you get out of a car, Kate Bosworth  [  Popoholic  ]

Nina Dobrev remains hot as hell  [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Britney Spears‘ bra fell off   (NSFW)  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Georgia May Jagger and Grumpy Cat. Ok then.   [  Moe Jackson   ]

Stores aren’t selling Ivanka Trump‘s clothes anymore. That’ll teach her!  [ Cele|bitchy  ]

The time Penelope Cruz wore this   [  IDLY  ]

 

Related Posts:

Tags: ,