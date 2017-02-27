The Oscars’ “In Memoriam” Segment Had Somebody Who Isn’t Dead

The 2017 Oscars isn’t done taking L’s this morning, as we learn that an image of a person used in the “In Memoriam” segment of the show isn’t actually dead.

Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (“The Piano,” “Portrait of a Lady,” “Oscar and Lucinda” and “Bright Star”) passed away in October 2015. Her name and occupation were correct in the montage, but the photo used was of Jan Chapman, a still-living Australian film producer.

Welp.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman told Variety by email. “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

Shout out to interns everywhere.

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017