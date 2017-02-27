The Oscars Really Fucked That Up, Huh?

In what might be the greatest fuck up in Oscars history besides Gwyneth Paltrow winning one, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope, causing them to announce La La Land as Best Picture instead of Moonlight. Watch the car crash below:

La La Land is a good movie and all, but if Moonlight didn’t win Best Picture, in 10 years we’d all look back and consider that a criminal act bordering on treason. Regardless of subject matter, it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life. That being said, when Warren Beatty opened the thing, he clearly had the look of a man who was like, “y’all fucked up, so I’m gonna drag this out until somebody realizes what happened because everybody looking at me and I don’t wanna read this shit oh please god help” then Faye Dunaway snatched it out of his hand, then Emma Stone said she had her envelope the whole time, then Twitter went full Alex Jones. If I was Donald Trump, I’d tweet them my sincere thanks for dominating the news cycle for two weeks while I pass a law to kill all dolphins or whatever is next on his list.