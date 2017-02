You probably could have already assumed that Mariah Carey would be the type of chick who goes to the gym just to take pics for the gram then leave, but she’s also the type of chick who goes to the gym in fishnets just to take pics for the gram then leave. Even Rihanna can respect this.



We must we must … 😉 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST