Here’s Margot Robbie Ice Skating In That Tonya Harding Movie

They really missed an opportunity to cast Amy Schumer as Tonya Harding, because they could have saved a bunch of money on Margot Robbie’s fat suit and the make up that’s supposed to make Margot Robbie ugly. Why go through all that? Oh, I forgot Amy Schumer is playing Barbie because we’re truly living in the upside down and the last days as the Bible foretold. But if you want to see Margot Robbie in a fat suit and ugly makeup recreating Tonya Harding’s 1992 Olympic short program, click below for all your dreams to come true.

EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie shows off her impressive skating skills for film I, Tonya https://t.co/Suf5h0Rt70 pic.twitter.com/lvprdHIacs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 1, 2017





banner pic via Daily Mail