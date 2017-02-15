Maddie Spears Is A Powerful Mutant
A week after Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Spears, flipped an ATV, was found unconscious underwater then spent two days in a coma, she was passing out Valentine’s Day candy at school. I can’t even drink a bottle of wine without being on the couch for the next two days. The next X-Men movie is the one they don’t make, but if they do, Maddie Spears should kill them all off.
Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today. Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn’t have the time to make any myself this year. It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted Happy Valentine’s Day