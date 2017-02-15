Maddie Spears Is A Powerful Mutant

Jamie Lynn Spears

 

A week after Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Spears, flipped an ATV, was found unconscious underwater then spent two days in a coma, she was passing out Valentine’s Day candy at school. I can’t even drink a bottle of wine without being on the couch for the next two days. The next X-Men movie is the one they don’t make, but if they do, Maddie Spears should kill them all off.

 

