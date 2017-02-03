Listen To John Legend And Ariana Grande Do The New ‘Beauty And The Beast’

John Legend and Ariana Grande covered the theme song for the new live(?)-action Beauty And The Beast, and here’s what it sounds like. Comparing anybody to Celine Dion isn’t really fair to anybody or Celine Dion, but I appreciate the fact that Ariana Grande can’t help but sound like she’s DTF the beast at any time. And when John Legend starts singing you can’t help but want to go make a sign march for freedom. Combine those two and I feel it truly encapsulates the plot of the movie if it was gendered swapped.

I’ve included the 1992 original if you wanted to leave a comment saying this “ruined your childhood” when we all know it was your father’s alcoholism.