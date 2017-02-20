Lindsay Lohan Is Trying To Play Ariel In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Reboot
Guys. Lindsay Lohan really wants to play Little Mermaid in the live action reboot of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. I don’t know about you, but I need this to happen.
I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. take one. @disneystudios
Like we already know this is gonna go to Emma Stone or Chloe Grace Moretz or whatever, but I want to see the version of The Little Mermaid where Ariel chain smokes and converts to Islam and causes a pandemic when she gets a vagina.