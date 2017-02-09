Lena Dunham was onHoward Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Monday and said Donald Trump becoming President made her lose weight. I’m not seeing it to be honest. Maybe when she poses in lingerie that’s 47 sizes too small for her on Instagram we’ll be able to tell.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern after he complimented her look. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

Yes, there’s probably nothing more soul-crushing to a chick born in NYC to rich parents than a dude in a temp job who doesn’t agree with her politically. But, wait. There’s more!

“Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder,” she responded.

Read that again. Lena Dunham calling out someone for having a personality disorder. Lena Dunham. Lena Dunham who has tricked women into thinking her narcissism/self-importance/soft-racism combo with bacon cheese fries is feminism and progressive because she’s horrifically unattractive and voted for Hillary. Fuck off. At least Donald Trump had a black person on his show.