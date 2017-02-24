Lana Del Rey Is One Of The Witches Casting An Impeachment Spell On Trump

So you know those witches who are casting spells to bind Donald Trump until he’s impeached? Yeah, Lana Del Rey is one of them. 2017 is great.

 

 

Russian conspiracies and picking the wrong oppressive religion to back because its mostly brown people didn’t stop Trump from winning, so I guess we’re left with witchcraft and shit. I’m not a political strategist by any means, but I think I’d shoot down any idea that includes the sentence, “ingredients can b found online”.

 

