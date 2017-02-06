Every time I catch a Lady Gaga performance on television, I always find myself unintentionally laughing at the ridiculousness and getting second-hand embarrassment because she tries so hard. So, so hard. Bless her. Then I hope on social social media and read “YASSSS THE QUEEN SLAAAAYED” and “ICON”. I guess Lady Gaga fans are sent special glasses beforehand, I don’t know. So here’s the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show. Like, she awkwardly jumped off a roof and played a keytar. What am I missing here?

I’ve watched this like 40 times. It never gets old: