Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm” Video Hates America

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: a couple escape a socialist/communist hellscape, migrate to America, start a business, put their kids through college, then their kids tweet “ugh America is the worst” on their iPhones. Tale as old as time. Luckily, Katy Perry‘s video for “Chained To The Rhythm” wants you to STAY WOKE. You’re all slaves!!!! America sucks, but it’s a fun amusement park where one day a black guy will pop out of a screen to share a Slate article with you and change your whole world view so much that you have to make a music video or something like that.