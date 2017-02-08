Katy Perry teased her new single, “Chained To The Rhythm”, yesterday. Apparently reggae disco is what we’re doing now.



The song features Skip Marley, produced by Max Martin, and written by Sia(?) and Katy Perry. The teaser video thing doesn’t include any lyrics, but we can assume Katy Perry went back to that cabin and went into the basement and got her Book Of Cliches again that will then somehow possess your radio until you want stab yourself in the ear or chop up your friends with an ax.

Try not to look to hard hat the closeups of Katy Perry‘s face.

