After demanding to be on the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Kate Upton is on the cover. Why? Oh man, the totally best reason.

The theme of this year’s issue centers on body diversity and age inclusion, something that was very important to SI Swim editor MJ Day. It’s also one of the reasons Upton was “proud” to return to the magazine.

Spin it, Kate!

“To have an issue that focuses on that is really an amazing moment for me because I think it’s important for everyone to be the best they can be, but not to strive to be a company or industry’s idea of perfect,” Upton tells Sports Illustrated. “For SI to emphasize every different type of perfect is really inspiring. Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have — to inspire women to love themselves.”

I agree. Nothing says “body diversity and age inclusion” like a 24-year old skinny blonde with huge tits. Really breaking new ground here. They should do a food diversity issue next with tacos and chicken nuggets.