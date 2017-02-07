Kate Upton, who could bee seen dazzling critics and audiences alike as “Chick With Big Tits” in The Other Woman, “Chick With Big Tits” in The Three Stooges, and “Chick With Big Tits” in Tower Heist, rose to Big Tit fame in 2011 in the SI Swimsuit Issue. She appeared on the cover twice. Flash forward to 2017, where the SI Swimsuit issue is “likely they will have three covers starring tennis champ Serena Williams, 63-year-old model Christie Brinkley, and possibly Kate Upton.” She’s not happy with that decision.

Sources tell us that an appearance by Upton — whose Rookie of the Year pictures in the mag in 2011 helped make her a star — is still up in the air because of her diva demands. “There was drama,” says the source. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”….The source continued of this time around, “She was being a big f - - king diva. She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

I normally don’t put too much into what Page Six has to say, but remember when this happened? And this? But not this. That was okay. I used to post about this chick everyday, so I guess I’m partially to blame. We all are. This is what happens when you let blonde chicks with big tits and no high school diploma into your country. They try to take over.