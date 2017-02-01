Johnny Depp Spends $2M A Month, $30K On Just Wine

Now that Johnny Depp’s divorce is final, he has other people trying to take his money, but unfortunately for them, he’ll probably blow it all by this time next month on dumb shit. Depp sued The Management Group last month for breach of contact and misconduct, now they’re pulling all the receipts.

Joel and Robert Mandel claim they and their company did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending, according to a cross-complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

I’m not gonna sit here and spend somebody else’s money, but “The Management Group” sounds just generic enough to be a money-laundering scheme. I don’t understand how you could spend $30K a month on wine, I spend like $20 on red wine and it makes me want to impregnate the world. Not a good look!