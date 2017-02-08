‘John Wick’ Has An Honest Trailer

I was wondering when the John Wick Honest Trailer was coming out, because usually when it takes this long, they’re having a hard time finding stuff to shit on. That’s because John Wick is a kick ass action flick and doesn’t pretend to be anything else (I’m look at you Zack Snyder/David Ayer). It’s impossible to hate on this movie, so they just hate on Liam Neeson’s old ass instead. At some point in the Taken movies you’d think he’d just burn his families’ passports.

John Wick 2 is the sequel. Ruby Rose is in John Wick 2. Ruby Rose is hot. This isn’t complicated stuff, guys.