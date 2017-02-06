Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter is in critical condition after flipping in an ATV. I wish this was fake news.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was badly hurt in an ATV accident Sunday, and we’re told her condition is extremely serious. Several sources in Kentwood, Louisiana tell TMZ, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle when it flipped over. We’re told she was under water for several minutes and unconscious. Our sources say she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. We’re told Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter when the accident occurred. And, we’re told, Maddie was involved in a hunting expedition at the time of the accident.

Christ. Ok, so I was born and raised in the South and have lived here basically my entire life. ATV’s are fucking death traps. And redneck love them. You’ll see kids who can’t even tie their own shoes riding one through a field with no adult in sight. I don’t get it. Not gonna sit here and shit on somebody’s parenting skills. Let’s move on to stories about not flipping on an ATV then being found underwater.