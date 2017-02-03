Hilary Duff Has Leg Positivity

I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am. I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I’m ME and that’s really enough! Thanks for helping to spread the self love message @Aerie! Make sure to share your own message about why U love U for U Day! #AerieREAL #AeriePartner

