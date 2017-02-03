Hilary Duff Has Leg Positivity
I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am. I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I’m ME and that’s really enough! Thanks for helping to spread the self love message @Aerie! Make sure to share your own message about why U love U for U Day! #AerieREAL #AeriePartner
Hilary Duff has great legs, so you’re probably wondering why “didn’t always love them”. I guess she didn’t because she outweighs most of the women in LA by like 40 pounds. That’s mostly legs and ass weight. I applaud her for preaching leg positivity, but it is 2017, and I don’t think as a white woman that she understands intersectional leg issues or the all marginalized legless women out there without a Instagram or whatever Twitter and Tumblr will eventually say about this picture. I would list more, but it will all be covered in the think piece written by the POC without legs.