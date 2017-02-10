Amal And George Clooney Are Having Twins

Well, Amal Clooney is technically having the twins. George Clooney just kinda moved around until he was done.

George Clooney just landed his biggest role yet: Dad. The actor’s wife Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” says a source close to the couple. “They’re all very happy.” Clooney’s rep has not commented.

People decided to call an international and human rights lawyer “the actor’s wife”, so that was cool of them. Anyway, George Clooney is 55, so I hope these twins aren’t girls. Daddy issues and what have you. He’ll be 73 when they graduate high school and dead before that trust fund kicks in. I hope TMZ is still around then.