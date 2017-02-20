Director Matt Reeves Has Already Dropped Out Of ‘The Batman’

Not even a week after director Matt Reeves was announced as the director of The Batman (after Ben Affleck dropped out), Matt Reeves remembered this was for a DC movie and dropped out.

A studio source confirms that negotiations have broken down. The possibility, however, exists that talks could resume when heads cool. The studio is intent on making the movie no matter what, as the Batman franchise has proven to be bigger than one person. Reeves is currently deep in postproduction on War for the Planet of the Apes, which is shaping up to be the biggest entry in the Fox franchise.

Also, lol.

Prior to Reeves receiving the offer, Ridley Scott and Don’t Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez were among the names being floated for the director’s chair.

So basically, DC/Warner Bros. got Reeves in the room by saying they wanted a director with a vision, then told him that vision is fine as long as the test focus group and the 12 studio executives who they planned to sit directly behind during the whole shoot were okay with it, or if people liked something in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 then they’d have to come back and do reshoots to incorporate that. Then maybe add ninjas or werewolves. Or ninja werewolves? Wouldn’t it be cool if Batman fought ninja werewolves? That’s pretty dark. That’s pretty dark, right? What if we made them black?