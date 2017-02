Charlotte McKinney is in Miami right now, and if you’re wondering why that dude looks confused and disappointed, join me below.

#charlottemckinney #miami #beach A post shared by @triggercole on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

#charlottemckinney #charlotte #mckinney #miami #beach A post shared by @triggercole on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

#charlottemckinney #miami #beach A post shared by @triggercole on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

I guess now we know why people don’t hire Charlotte McKinney to photograph from her the back. That’s the saddest ass I’ve ever seen, and I used to date an Asian girl. It wasn’t pleasant.