Beyonce Broke Selena Gomez’s Most-Liked Instagram Pic Record In 8 Hours

If you didn’t know Beyonce is pregnant with twins¬†, you probably could have figured it out if you walked outside yesterday and heard a million voices cry out, “YASSSSSSS”, then fell silent. Anyway, her Instagram pregnancy announcement is now the most-liked pic in the history of Instagram with 8M and counting. ¬†Hillary Clinton should ask if she can add that total to Wisconsin. The Selena Gomez photo below is what she beat out. I prefer the Selena Gomez pic myself, because she’s demonstrating how not to get pregnant.

when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT