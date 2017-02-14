Ben Affleck Doesn’t Wanna Be Batman Now

Ben Affleck reportedly doesn’t want to play Batman anymore or be involved with Warner Bros. or DC in any way. Man, I can hardly even understand why!

“Take this for what it’s worth. This is from a guy who has been burned twice by scoops, so please take this with a massive, massive grain of salt. Over the past four days, I’ve talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros. What all three have told me, nothing about whether the script was thrown out or whether they liked the script, nothing about the direction that Matt Reeves is taking it in, nothing about that. What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman. If they do not let him out of being Batman, that the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out.”

Why does he want out? Hard to say. Maybe because Batman v Superman sucked ass. Or because Suicide Squad sucked ass. Or because Wonder Woman reportedly sucks ass. Or because The Justice League looks like it sucks ass. Or that The Batman script is such a fucking disaster it’s being rebooted. Or because Ben Affleck who pretty much likes to direct every movie he’s in said fuck it to directing The Batman. To fair, DC fans do like to tell me that DC is dark, and the best thing that’s ever happened to a DC movie wants to drop out and never look back, that’s probably the darkest thing they’ve done so far. I mean, besides that “Martha” scene and Viola Davis.