The Intro To ‘Belle’ From ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Here For You

As you already know, Disney’s best movie about Stockholm Syndrome, Beauty and the Beast, got a live action remake and Emma Watson stars as Belle and a computer stars as the Beast. They just put out a teaser of Emma Watson singing “Belle”, one of the songs from the movie where Belle walks through the town she hates while the¬†townsfolk give her free food and talk shit and the horses are freaks for apples.

Nice singing, Emma Watson with your fine ass.