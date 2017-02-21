The Intro To ‘Belle’ From ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Here For You

As you already know, Disney’s best movie about Stockholm Syndrome, Beauty and the Beast, got a live action remake and Emma Watson stars as Belle and a computer stars as the Beast. They just put out a teaser of Emma Watson singing “Belle”, one of the songs from the movie where Belle walks through the town she hates while the townsfolk give her free food and talk shit and the horses are freaks for apples.

Nice singing, Emma Watson with your fine ass.