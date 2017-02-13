I don’t know if you watched the Grammys or not, I’m sorry if you did. Especially if you had to watch Lady Gaga “perform” with Metallica. Nobody’s microphone worked half the time, and I think that was for the best. At this point, Lady Gaga should stop performing a things. This thing was lame. This thing was horrific. Last night was all of those things. Like, do we really need Lady Gaga? Send her to Mars, she can tell the dirt it’s beautiful and worthy of love or whatever she does that makes people like her.