Woody Harrelson Is Han Solo’s Mentor

Disney didn’t buy Star Wars from George Lucas just to buy it. They have already spun box office gold with Star Wars: The Force Awakens (it was aight) and Rogue One (it was meh), and now they’re going to keep making Star Wars movies until they get all the money and we’re all dead. The Han Solo spinoff will probably have Woody Harrelson in it now.

Sources tell Variety that, while talks are still in the early stages, Harrelson is the top choice to play Han Solo’s mentor in the upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke also star, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing. Disney had no comment. The movie will be set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other “Star Wars” standalone project, “Rogue One,” which hit theaters on Dec. 16.

So Han Solo smuggled weed then? Hahahaha I bet nobody has come up with that joke yet! I’m killin’ this blog game, son.