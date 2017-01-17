‘Wonder Woman’ Is Apparently A Disaster

You probably can’t see it, but I’m clutching my pearls, because an insider who told us that Batman v Superman sucked before it came out, now says Wonder Woman is a fucking disaster.

“So, I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus. We have somebody within our community who has gotten insider information that broke my effing heart this week, because I have tremendous belief that Wonder Woman is gonna be awesome and I heard it stinks from the same person who told me that they heard that BvS stinks…The person who I spoke to…their response was ‘I’m very disappointed in what I saw, and it seems like all the problems are the same problems. It’s discombobulated, it doesn’t have narrative flow. It’s just very disjointed.“

Look, you’ve seen Man of Steel. You’ve seen Batman v Superman. You’ve seen Suicide Squad. Are we gonna pretend Wonder Woman is gonna be any better? Warner Bros. and DC legit have no idea what they’re doing with the DCEU. They throw shit at the screen, the shit makes money, so they make more shit. And if your first argument is to quote me box office numbers, congrats, you’re part of the problem. This is strange a concept, but what if a movie made money and was good at the same time? I know, crazy. At least Gal Gadot will look hot in the costume. At least we have that. Christ.

This thing is two hours, but they kick off the show with it. Good times.