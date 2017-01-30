Monday Dump 01.30.2017

Body is a Wonderland A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Man, this Trump presidency thing is going great, isn’t it? Like, I really can’t protest every weekend for the next four years, y’all. Somebody need to pull my name out of the protest hat and let me know what month I get, because this is exhausting. I’m thinking about buying stock in Sharpies, though. Something good has to come from this. I just looked on Facebook and tried to find the #AllLivesMatter crowd, but I guess they’re busy. But I did find a lot of people with beards and non-prescription glasses being reactionary and with memes. Always a good time. Anyway, here’s the Weekend Dump, which will now be the Monday Dump, because Monday’s the next four years are gonna be rough. You deserve a treat.