Sistine Stallone Did LOVE Advent

I thought the LOVE Advent thing was just in December, but I guess I was wrong. Like last week when we all thought birth control was gonna be free this year. Lame. This video says 2016, but it was released on Wednesday, so maybe Sistine Stallone was a second alternate and they’re just clearing out all the videos they made this week. If her name didn’t give it away, she’s Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter and she was named after the Sistine Chapel. She’s also 18. The real Sistine Chapel is like 1,600 years old and looks better. Moving on.