Shia LaBeouf decided the best way to fight Trump is to launch a four year live stream called He Will Not Divide Us. I don’t know, your guess is a good as mine. Celebrities, amirite. I just clicked on the link and there’s a woman holding coffee and a dude holding drumsticks. I assume he’s trying to get laid. But yeah, Shia attacked some other dude who walked in front of the mounted camera last night and story arrested. You can read the whole thing and watch the video below if that’s a thing you’re about that pretentious life.

The arrest happened right in the middle of Shia’s “He will not divide us” live stream … which has been going on since President Trump’s inauguration. Cops tell us a guy walked in front of the mounted camera and said something — possibly regarding Trump — but whatever it was, Shia got pissed. Shia grabbed for the guy’s scarf, and allegedly scratched him in the process. As TMZ first reported … NYPD has been posted up at the protest site since Monday — so officers quickly moved in and busted Shia. Some of his fellow protesters said, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

Sounds like a good time.