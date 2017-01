So yesterday, Selena Gomez was making out with The Weeknd and last night Bella Hadid unfollowed her on Instagram because people are petty. Today Selena Gomez is topless and in a thong on Instagram. 2017 is looking up, my friends.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST